Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is refusing to surrender at the box office. Even in its fourth week, the war epic is showing incredible resilience, standing tall against the fresh waves of releases. As per the early trends for Day 25, the Anurag Singh directorial has maintained a steady grip and outperformed the last Republic Day release of Bollywood big time!

The 4th Monday Battle

On the fourth Monday, the last Republic Day release of Bollywood, Sky Force, earned 13 lakh at the box office. The 25th day of Akshay Kumar’s patriotic war drama was in its last leg. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol‘s war epic has performed almost 6 times higher on its fourth Monday, day 25!

Border 2 Box Office Day 25 Estimates

On the fourth Monday, February 16, day 25, Border 2 has earned in the range of 80 – 85 lakh at the box office. This is 6 times more than Sky Force on the same day, proving that the nostalgia and mass appeal of the Border franchise are in a league of their own. Furthermore, the film has also outperformed the third Monday of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which collected between 50 – 55 lakh.

With a total net collection of almost 356 crore in India, Sunny Deol’s war epic has now solidified its position as the 12th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the Indian box office. The film has its sights set on the 11th spot, currently held by Aamir Khan‘s blockbuster Dangal.

However, it now seems like a distant dream since Border 2 has to earn almost 31 crore more to beat Dangal’s lifetime net collection of 387.39 crore at the box office. In all probability, Sunny Deol’s war epic is going to settle at the 12th spot by the time it closes its curtains!

