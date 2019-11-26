Bala Box Office: This Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bags Profit Of Over 200%

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is enjoying a dream run at the box office and is turning out to be one of the most profitable ventures of 2019. Recently, it surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy in terms of returns in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019.

Bala still holds 8th position in the list but its profits are witnessing a surge with each passing day. As of day 17 collections, the movie has earned ROI (Return On Investment) of 70.87 crores out of its total collection of 105.87 crores. The ROI sums its profit of 202.48%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is on cloud nine as her film ‘Bala’ crossed the Rs 100 cr mark at the box office, and she gives credit of the success of the movie to writer and director.

‘Bala’ is Yami’s second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘, which was released in January this year, too hit a century at box office.

“It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case, I am happy that a film like ‘Bala’ is making it to the mark. It’s a validation of our choice of stories, the assurance that we are doing work that’s resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more

