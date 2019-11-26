Find Out What ‘Parvatibai’ Kriti Sanon & ‘Kashibai’ Priyanka Chopra Were Talking About When They Met

This year has been amazing for Kriti Sanon. After Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, the actress is all geared up for her third release of 2019 – Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt too. The trailer of the film received a good response from the audience.

Panipat is based on the 3rd battle of Panipat between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali. In the film, Arjun portrays Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti will be seen as his wife, Parvati Bai. Kriti’s look in the film reminded people of Priyanka Chopra’s Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani.

In an interview with Mid Day, the Luka Chuppi actress opened up on the comparison of her look with that of Priyanka’s. She also revealed that she had a chat with PeeCee regarding Kashibai and Parvati Bai’s connection.

Kriti Sanon said, “We were trying to figure out the exact relation between Kashibai and Parvatibai. Priyanka had seen my video where I was dancing on Coca Cola in my vanity van, dressed as Parvatibai. It resonated with her. She said, ‘It reminded me of myself because whenever I would be off the set, I was no longer Kashibai. I would slip into my character again when I was on the set. We had a fun, informal conversation.”

Panipat is slated to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

