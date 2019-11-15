Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s 3rd Movie In The Most Profitable List Of 2019

Bala Box Office: Courtesy Amar Kaushik’s Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered a hat-trick in list of most profitable Bollywood movies of 2019. The actor has mastered the skill of pulling off controlled budget flicks and is one of the most bankable actors at present.

Bala in its first week run, has made 72.24 crores and entered into the list of Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019. Made at a budget of 35 crores, the movie yielded returns of 37.24 crores, which is equivalent to ROI of 106.40%. Apart from it, Ayushmann’s Article 15 (152.20%) and Dream Girl (365.66%) are in the list.

In the list, the movie is at 12th spot placed above Kesari (104%), Housefull 4 (103.08%) and Batla House (102.08%).

Check out the complete list below:

Meanwhile, speaking about his winning streak at the box office, he told IANS, “I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor.

“They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that’s a little left of centre.”

On his successful run in showbiz, Ayushmann thanked his fans, saying “It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country.”

