Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Overtakes Himself & Sushant Singh Rajput In The List Of 2019’s Profitable Films

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala got welcomed with open arms at the box office as well as among the audience. The movie has maintained a stable run ensuring notable collections at the ticket window. It witnessed growth over its 2nd weekend which shows how there is still juice left in it till Pagalpanti arrives this Friday.

Bala, till now, has earned 90.74 crores and will soon make its entry in the 100 crore club. The last update of the overseas collection of the film stands at 35 crores. Going by our traditional formula, the movie has collected 55.74 crores as the return on investment.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

By this, the movie stands at 159.25%* as its ROI% crosses Chhichhore (142.51%) and Article 15 (152.20%) in the table. Next target of the film is Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy which stands at 178.76%.

“With ‘Bala’, we are sending out some strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I’m delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one,” said Ayushmann. “I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that ‘Bala’ is trying to say and spark a thought shift,” added the actor, who plays a man suffering from premature balding in the film that released on November 8.

He calls the script of “Bala” one of “my most precious scripts to date”, adding: “I’m really happy with the love and adulation that our film is getting”. Ayushmann credits the entire team of “Bala” for the film’s fantastic start. “I share this moment with my director, the supremely talented and intelligent Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, my two leading ladies who really gave Bala a run for his money – Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, all the other fantastic cast members and the entire team of the film that believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it,” he said.

