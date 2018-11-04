Badhaai Ho Box Office: It’s been 17 days & the film has finally entered the prestigious 100 crore club. It’s a first and will be the most memorable for Ayushmann Khurrana. Also when a film such as Badhaai Ho amasses 100 crores, it’s a special feeling for the entire Bollywood fraternity.

An Aamir Khan or Salman Khan film is bound to enter the 100 crore film but when a content driven movie such as Badhaai Ho manages to achieve this feat, it’s special. The movie now stands at 100.10 crores at the box office. It’s still not all over for Badhaai Ho because till Thugs Of Hindostan arrives, the movie has every chance to juice things up.

Calculating the ROI% using our traditional formula, it has earned the return on investment of 78.10 crores. It’s ROI now stands at 355 %. The next target for Badhaai Ho is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree which has a mighty ROI of 548.35 %. Going by the speed at which Badhaai Ho is moving, you can’t predict anything about it. It has crossed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the list.

Diwali for sure will be ruled by Thugs Of Hindostan but if after the content of that magnum opus is weak, it could play another successful innings.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Recently the Delhi government has issued a legal notice to the director, producers and actors of the just released Hindi movie “Badhaai Ho” seeking removal of smoking scenes and promotion of tobacco products, an official said.

S.K. Arora, Additional Director (Public Health) and State Tobacco Control Officer, said there were a number of scenes in the film where the characters can be seen smoking. Tobacco brand promotion was also shown.

This, he said, violated Section 5 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA).