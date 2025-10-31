Prabhas and SS Rajamouli have created history with their film Baahubali: The Epic. Remastering the two Baahubali films into one epic saga has paid off at the box office as the film lands a two-digit opening on day 1 as per the initial trends, surpassing the 10 crore mark for sure!

Pushes Or Matches Thandel?

It would be interesting to see if Prabhas‘s biggie has entered the top 10 opening films of Tollywood in 2025 at the box office. To enter the list, the period drama either needs to match Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel or surpass it, and it seems like the film has done either of them for sure!

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Day 1 Estimates

Baahubali: The Epic has earned in the range of 9.5 – 10.5 crore on the opening day, October 31, at the box office, as per the early estimates. Additionally, the film has already earned 1.15 crore from the previews, which means that the opening day numbers for the film might be close to or more than 11.5 crore at the box office.

The total collection of the film includes 1.25 – 1.5 crore from the Hindi version as well. It would be interesting to see the film grow over the weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest opening films of Tollywood at the box office in 2025 (India Net Collections).

They Call Him OG: 84.75 crore Game Changer: 54 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 47.5 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 25.35 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 23 crore HIT: The Third Case: 21 crore Kingdom: 18 crore Kuberaa: 14.75 crore Mirai: 13.1 crore Thandel: 11.5 crore | Baahubali: The Epic: 11.5 – 12 crore* (estimated)

