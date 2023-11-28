Ranbir Kapoor is ready to channel his destruction mode at the Box Office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The advance collection for the film has been going neck to neck with Tiger 3. With 2.5 days remaining, the film is expected to rise and roar further. Currently, the registered number for day one advance booking stands at 155K.

With 1.55 lakh tickets, Ranbir Kapoor has entered the top 10 advanced bookings for day 1. The gangster drama surpassed Ranveer Singh’s This Is 83, which currently stands at number 9 with 117K. Interestingly, to enter the top 10 list, it also pushed RRR (Hindi) out of the top 10.

With 2.5 days still remaining for the release of Animal, the film stands way behind Ranbir Kapoor‘s own Brahmastra. The fantasy adventure film registered an advance booking of 302K. Currently, Animal stands 94% lower than Brahmastra, which stands at number 5.

The list of post-pandemic advance bookings for Day 1 at the box office, curated by trade expert Nishit Shaw, shows that Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan with 557K and Pathaan with 556K rule this list, sitting at Number 1 and 2.

Check out the list of top 10 advance bookings for Day 1 in the post-pandemic era.

Jawan – 557K Pathaan – 556K KGF 2 (Hindi) – 515K Tiger 3 – 308K Brahmastra – 302K Adipurush (Hindi) – 285K Gadar 2 – 274K Animal – 155K This Is 83 – 117K Drishyam 2 – 116K

It would be interesting to see how many points Ranbir Kapoor jumps with Animal’s advance bookings. The film will be released on December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the Box Office.

Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, with Ranbir Kapoor in a wild avatar. The film comes from the angry world of Reddy Vanga, which also has Arjun Reddy & Kabir Singh.

The gangster drama is expected to open in the range of 45 – 50 crore and might turn Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener and highest-grossing film. To date, Sanju, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the highest-grossing RK film.

