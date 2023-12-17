What a golden year 2023 is turning out to be. Yet another film has now entered the 500 Crore Club and to think of it, Dunki and Salaar are yet to release. Animal took a blockbuster start at the box office when it opened at 63.80 crores, and once it enjoyed a weekend of 201.76 crores, the indications were pretty much there that this one would be aiming for an entry into the 500 Crore Club.

That said, a few had doubts about whether the film would go beyond the initial weekend, but then all of that was laid to rest once the first week closed at 338.63 crores.

Post that, it was just going to be a matter of time before Ranbir Kapoor‘s film found its way into the 500 Crore Club, and that has happened now during the third weekend itself, with the collections coming to 500.64 crore. The film ended up getting into a double-digit score all over again on Friday, with the collections coming to 13 crores. As a result, the overall numbers now read as 500.64 crores, which is truly massive.

Of course, a good contribution has come from the Telugu and other South versions as well, and that yet again goes on to show how the South markets are being invaded well by the big-budget blockbuster Bollywood movies. A huge Sunday is on the cards for the Animal, and though the first weekend had seen limited growth from Saturday to Sunday, and the same was the case in the second weekend, this time it’s expected to be different on the third weekend since there is a capacity which is available.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Overseas): Prabhas Is Currently Dominating The Battle With His Fourth 100 Crore+ Worldwide Opening On Cards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News