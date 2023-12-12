It would be safe to say that the audience does not care which day of the week it is because Animal is unmissable! Ticket windows continue to witness footfalls in large numbers. And the results are showing in the box office collection. Scroll below as Ranbir Kapoor led action drama concludes a fantastic day 12.

The Indian box office is all set to witness one of the most successful Hindi films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has made a box office collection of 448.50 crores so far. It has officially entered the list of Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 12

In terms of advance booking, Animal had knocked it out of the park today. Ranbir Kapoor’s film has added better earnings than Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. This was a hint enough that the film would witness another big day at the ticket windows. It is to be noted that the action film has held itself really well despite entering the second week.

As per the early trends flowing in, Animal has added collections in the range of 11-13 crores at the box office on day 12. This is a fantastic situation and only a routine drop from yesterday’s earnings of 14.50 crores. Ranbir Kapoor’s film is exceeded expectations with each passing day. I’ve said it a million times before, and I’ll say it again: only sky is the limit for this action drama!

The total collections would now land somewhere between 459.50-461.50 crores.

Animal vs Dunki vs Salaar

There’s exactly a week left from tomorrow for Animal to add the maximum possible earnings to its kitty. The film will certainly keep adding collections, but the Dunki vs Salaar clash is sure to affect its screen count and footfalls.

Shah Rukh Khan is arriving with Dunki on December 21, 2023. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is expected to leave Pathaan and Jawan behind to become the biggest box office success of 2023.

As for Salaar, it is slated for a theatrical release the following day, i.e, December 22, 2023. Baahubali fame Prabhas has collaborated with KGF mastermind Prashanth Neel and one can only imagine the dhamaka that will be created at the ticket windows.

Both the films are high on pre-release buzz, and Animal is likely to face the brunt of it.

About Animal

Animal opened upto highly polarised reactions upon its release. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri are also seen in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Continues Its Excellent Run & Scores Double-Digit On 2nd Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News