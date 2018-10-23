AndhaDhun Box Office: Surpasses These 10 Movies In The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

AndhaDhun Box Office: If we’re talking about Box Office, there’s one name at present that we definitely cannot miss out and that’s Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor is on a roll, as not just one but two of his movies – AndhaDhun & Badhaai Ho are performing amazingly well. AndhaDhun, which also features Radhika Apte & Tabu has now crossed 10 movies in the list of most Profitable Films of 2018.

The movie opened at an appreciable amount of 2.70 crores, post which the word of mouth played magic in such a way that it went onto garner 58 crores at the box office. With a ROI % of 190%, it has now made its position at the 4th place in the list of Most Profitable Films of 2018, surpassing Baaghi 2 (175%), Badhaai Ho (133.40%), Hichki (130.85%) , Veere Di Wedding (129.22%), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (117.86%), PadMan (113.37%), Sui Dhaaga (112.70%), Raid (111.54%) & Dhadak (105.48%).

The next target – Raazi (310.56%) seems quite far but considering the fast pace and the competition in the coming days being minimal, the boat may keep sailing and the movie might reach the 100 crore mark, and if that happens, we only have one thing to say – CELEBRATION TIME! Also to be noted, it would stand on the 2nd spot in the list then. Only time will tell what’s on the way for the Ayushmann starrer.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Ayushman, who has when asked how he felt about the quick releases said: “Last year, I was a bit tense because the back to back, two films of mine Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan released. I had thought one of the film would get affected because of the close release but both worked out well.

“So, I am hoping that this time around again these two films will do well because the genres are completely different.”

Asked why he and his Andhadhun team have not promoted the film much, Ayushmann said: “I think this film’s genre is such that you can’t talk much about it.

“It’s a suspense thriller and everyone is asking me whether I am really a blind man in the film or not. It was our strategy to not promote this film as a regular one.

“I think this film will run on word of mouth and people will realise what the film is when they watch it.”