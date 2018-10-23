Sui Dhaaga Box Office: Beats Another Film In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

Sui Dhaaga Box Office: The year 2018 is one of the most profitable years for Bollywood, especially movies with controlled budgets and unusual concept are raking in good moolah at the box office. Talking about one of such movie with off-beat theme, Sui Dhaaga has performed well at ticket windows. Also, the performances of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were applauded by the cine-goers.

The movie opened with the decent collections of 8.30 crores on the first day. Being a word-of-mouth dependent affair, it was never expected to open huge. With rave reviews and good word-of-mouth pouring in, the movie saw further rise in collections. Till now it has posted a healthy total of 78.70 crores. With such a collection, Sui Dhaaga made on a budget of 37 Crores, has proved to be a good profitable venture for the people associated with it.

Sui Dhaaga currently stands at 13th position in the list with a profit of 41.70 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 112.70%, after comparing its budget and box office collection. It has toppled Dhadak (105.48%) and Raid (111.54%), which stands at 15th and 14th positions, respectively. It is expected to beat Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (113.37%) soon, which currently holds 12th position.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Loved by audiences worldwide, this out and out YRF family entertainer has had a solid run at the box office. A film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance, and its heart touching story moved audiences deeply. It narrates the story of an innocent village couple Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together. Sui Dhaaga brought together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

With still continuing its successful run amongst other new releases, it will be interesting to know that how much profit Sui Dhaaga yields!