Happy Birthday Prabhas: Fans in Japan To Organise A Special Event For Their Superstar!

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Superstar Prabhas, who is known to be a household phenomenon post the immense success of Baahubali, enjoys a huge fan base across the globe.

Owing to the actor’s popularity amongst the audience, fans in Japan have organised for a special event on account of the actor’s birthday.

Fans based in Japan are coming together to celebrate the birthday of Prabhas by organising a special event.

Not just his fans, Prabhas too had a special surprise for all his fans. The actor who is celebrating his birthday on 23rd October treated the audience with special content from his upcoming film Saaho.

Yesterday, the makers of the film had shared a glimpse of it by unveiling the shades of Saaho in the form of an image.

Prabhas’s next big outing Saaho is a high octane action thriller, trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress.