Mirzapur Trailer: It’s Not As Sacred But The Game Is On!

Mirzapur Trailer: Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media and Entertainment today released the trailer of the highly anticipated Prime Original Series – Mirzapur. Set in the heartland of India, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns and the politics of power in a land where might is right. Created by Karan Anshuman & Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur is a nine-episode series that will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from November 16, 2018 across more than 200 countries and territories.

An edge of-your-seat binge-watching experience, Mirzapur is a gripping narrative brought to life by a power-packed cast including highly acclaimed and award-winning actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal and many more. Vijay Subramaniam, Director & Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “With Mirzapur, we reiterate our commitment to bring new, ground breaking shows to Indian and global audiences with high caliber production values and exceptional content creators and talent. More importantly, we remain committed to taking stories from India that are local in narrative yet epic in scale to a global stage. If the global launches of Inside Edge, Breathe, etc. have taught us anything, it is that high quality Indian content has found resonance with audiences around the world and there is a growing appetite for the same”. Mirzapur is the fifth Prime Original Series offering from India and brings together the winning trio Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Anshuman and Farhan Akhtar, the creators of Prime Original Series, Inside Edge that recently earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series (the first-of-its’s-kind for a video-on-demand series originating from India).

Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Media and Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video to present a genre-defining, bold and powerful story like Mirzapur. A show of this caliber with high production value and scale takes it to the next level of cinematic experience. We are taking a story set in the heartland of India to a global audience & are excited to see how viewers respond to it.”

Karan Anshuman, Creator, said, “Mirzapur is the perfect storm. The creative freedom Amazon Prime Video allows, Excel’s adroit production experience, an ensemble cast that takes an already fantastic script and owns it….this is a fine time for filmmakers and I’m looking forward to new collaborations.”

Farhan Akhtar, Excel Media and Entertainment, said, “We are excited to collaborate again with Amazon Prime Video for the next Prime Original Series, Mirzapur. The success of Inside Edge reaffirms our faith in digital streaming in India, proving that these are indeed exciting times for storytellers, artists, writers and filmmakers. Mirzapur is a story not meant for the faint hearted and it will make people think about the show for days after watching it.”

Mirzapur Synopsis: The journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it, Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It’s a world replete with drugs, guns, and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life. Iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna – an unworthy, power-hungry heir – will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. This snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed that threatens the fabric of the lawless city. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.