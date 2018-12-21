2.0 Box Office (Hindi): Makes A Entry With A SUPERHIT Tag In The Most Profitable Movies Of 2018!

2.0 Box Office (Hindi): Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has performed as expected and emerged as a winner at the box office. After enjoying a steady run for the first two weeks, it did slow down in its third week but managed to sum up a grand total.

At the end of the third week, the sci-fi action thriller has raked a total of 188 crores*. Considering the cost of 75 crores for Hindi dubbed version, the movie has already earned more than double its investment. Till now, 2.0 has earned ROI (Return On Investment) of 113 crores i.e. 150.66% ROI and emerged as Superhit.

With such collections, it has also made an entry into the list of Bollywood’s most profitable movies of 2018 to occupy the 8th position and in a meanwhile, it surpassed Hichki (130.85% ROI) by lowering it to 9th spot. As the movie is on the verge of its theatrical due to the release of Zero, it might end up at the same spot on the list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

2.0 released on 29th November 2018 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles.

After minting huge numbers worldwide, this Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth starrer is also all set to hit the China theatres in May 2019. Even before its release, the film has set a new record. Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens. It will mark the biggest 3D release for any overseas film in history.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!