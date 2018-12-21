Zero Box Office Day 1 Start VS Race 3, Sanju & Other Biggies Of 2018!

And finally, the day has arrived! Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has released across the country. As expected the movie has taken an amazing start at the box office and looking forward to garnering huge figure on the first day.

In fact, the movie has registered one of the best morning occupancies of 2018. The romantic-drama witnessed morning occupancy in the range of 45-50% across pan India. In cities including Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Zero saw the terrific response in the range of 75-80%. Especially, despite competition from KGF, the movie has opened above expectations in southern regions.

When compared with other biggies of 2018, Zero has opened on the similar lines of Baaghi 2(45-50%) and better than Thugs Of Hindostan (40-60%), while it is a bit lower than Race 3 (55-60%), Sanju (55-60%) and 2.0 (60-65%).

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero features Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh, Katrina Kaif as a superstar Babita Kumari and Anushka Sharma as a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy, named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder.

Recently, Katrina was interacting with the media at the launch of the song Husn Parcham from Zero, along with film’s director Aanand L. Rai, music composer duo Ajay-Atul, lyricist Irshad Kamil, choreographer Bosco Martis and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar here on Wednesday.

Katrina Kaif made her Hindi film debut with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom in 2003 and in 2018, she has completed 15 years in the film industry.

Looking back at her journey, she said: “I feel very fortunate. I feel that I have experienced and seen so many beautiful things in the last few years. I have seen ups and downs. I have seen the worst and highest of times but I just feel really fortunate for everything that I have gone through”.