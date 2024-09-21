It was recently announced that The Legend of Maula Jatt will become the first Pakistani film to be released in India in the last 10 years. The Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer was originally released in Pakistan in October 2022, and Indian fans have been waiting to see the magnum opus on screens ever since.

The film is now scheduled to open in Indian cinemas on October 2nd. However, new reports have revealed that The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in Mumbai, the hub of the Hindi film industry.

The Legend of Maula Jatt to Release in Only Punjab Circuit

As soon as it was announced that The Legend of Maula Jatt would get a theatrical release in India, some political groups in Maharashtra started opposing the move. The film’s distributor, Nadeem Mandviwalla, has now revealed that the movie will only be screened in the Punjab circuit. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mandviwalla stated that Zee Studios, the film’s distributors in India, might plan a release down South if the film performs well in Punjab.

“It was Bollywood which started [the practice of] Pakistani actors not being allowed to work in India. The other film industries, like those in Punjab and south, have no problem. If the picture becomes a success, it should be released in the south. This is our Baahubali, and I feel the south audience will appreciate its scale and vision,” said Mandviwalla.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the Highest-Grossing Pakistani Film

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of the 1979 hit Maula Jatt. The film collected Rs. 400 crores worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the history of Pakistani cinema. The action drama tells the story of Maula Jatt, a village hero who seeks revenge on the notorious warrior, Noori Natt, after losing his family.

Fawad Khan stars in the titular role, with Mahira Khan playing his love interest, Mukhoo Jattni. Hamza Ali Abbasi plays the role of Noori Natt. The movie was initially planned to hit the screens in India in December 2022; however, the release did not go through due to tensions between the two countries.

