Over the years, Bollywood has continued to give us numerous foot-tapping bangers that can even make people with two left feet groove to the beats. These peppy tracks hold the power to set both the screen and stage on fire. In this article, we will dive into the top 15 Bollywood songs that became viral dance sensations, captivating millions worldwide.

1. Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz quickly turned into a viral dance challenge. The song’s crazy moves and lively beats inspired many to join in and share their dance videos. The #TaubaTaubaChallenge saw fans adding various dance elements to their performances, making the challenge entertaining and widely shared.

2. Lungi Dance – Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Lungi Dance from Chennai Express is a tribute to the South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The song’s infectious energy and unique lungi-clad dance moves made it an instant hit. People from all walks of life, including celebrities, took up the Lungi Dance Challenge, donning lungis and performing the signature steps. From college campuses to wedding parties, Lungi Dance saw fans twirling their lungis and grooving to the beats, making it a must-try dance move at any celebration.

3. Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Kala Chashma featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra became an instant party anthem. The groovy dance steps, combined with stylish moves and, of course, the iconic black sunglasses, made it a favorite for dance challenges. The song’s infectious beat ensured that people of all ages joined in the fun. Social media was flooded with videos of people dancing to Kala Chashma, often wearing black sunglasses, replicating the signature moves, and adding their own creative twists.

4. Ghungroo – War

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry in Ghungroo set the stage on fire. The song’s catchy hook step became a popular challenge, with dancers showcasing their moves to this upbeat track. Hrithik’s impeccable dance skills made it even more appealing. The #GhungrooChallenge saw fans and celebrities alike trying to match Hrithik’s smooth moves, making it a trending topic on social media platforms.

5. Aankh Marey – Simmba

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s peppy number Aankh Marey from Simmba became a party anthem. The energetic dance moves turned into a viral dance challenge, with everyone grooving to its beats. The song’s fun and lively nature made it a hit at parties and celebrations. Social media was abuzz with dance videos of people performing the hook step, often in groups, making it a fun and interactive challenge.

6. Chogada – Loveyatri

Chogada from Loveyatri brought a festive Garba vibe to the dance challenge scene. The colorful and vibrant dance steps became a favorite during Navratri, with people joining in the fun with their own versions. The song’s upbeat tempo and traditional dance style made it a hit. The #ChogadaChallenge saw people in traditional outfits performing Garba steps, often in beautifully decorated settings, adding to the song’s charm.

7. Kamariya – Stree

Another Nora Fatehi hit, Kamariya from Stree had everyone shaking a leg. The catchy beats and fun dance moves became a viral sensation, with people across social media replicating the dance steps. Nora’s energetic performance inspired many to take on the challenge. From dance classes to individual performances, the Kamariya Challenge saw a wide variety of creative and energetic dance renditions.

8. Garmi – Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi’s Garmi became an internet sensation. The steamy dance moves and the famous Garmi step were replicated by fans all over the world, making it a hot favorite for dance challenges. The song’s high-energy performance made it stand out. The #GarmiChallenge saw people of all ages attempting the daring dance moves, often adding their own flair to the performance.

9. Slow Motion – Bharat

Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Slow Motion from Bharat had a unique appeal with its slow-motion dance moves. This song inspired many to create their own slow-motion dance videos, adding a creative twist to the challenge. The playful chemistry between the leads made it even more engaging. The #SlowMotionChallenge encouraged fans to experiment with slow-motion effects, resulting in a plethora of creative and entertaining dance videos.

10. Dus Bahane 2.0 – Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor brought back the classic Dus Bahane with a modern twist in Baaghi 3. The revamped version and its catchy dance steps became a popular dance challenge on social media. Tiger’s athleticism and Shraddha’s grace made the challenge appealing. Fans recreated the energetic dance moves, often challenging their friends to join in, making it a trending activity.

11. Sauda Khara Khara – Good Newwz

Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani became a wedding favorite. The lively dance moves were quickly picked up by social media users, turning it into a viral challenge. The song’s festive and celebratory vibe made it perfect for weddings. The #SaudaKharaKharaChallenge saw wedding parties and celebrations incorporating the dance moves, often featuring the bride and groom.

12. Lehenga – Jass Manak

Though a Punjabi song, Lehenga by Jass Manak crossed over into Bollywood dance challenges. The song’s fun and upbeat vibe inspired many to create their own dance videos, making it a viral sensation. Its catchy lyrics and peppy beat made it a favorite. The #LehengaChallenge saw people, especially couples, dancing to the song, often in traditional attire, adding a cultural touch to the challenge.

13. O Saki Saki – Batla House

Nora Fatehi strikes again with O Saki Saki from Batla House. Her captivating dance moves and the song’s energetic beats led to a massive wave of dance challenges, with fans showcasing their own versions. Nora’s performance set a high bar for the challenge. The #SakiSakiChallenge had fans attempting the intricate dance moves, often incorporating props like scarves to mimic Nora’s style.

14. She Move It Like – Badshah

Badshah’s She Move It Like became a popular dance challenge, thanks to its catchy beat and infectious energy. Dancers from all over posted their renditions, making it a viral hit on social media platforms. The song’s vibrant energy made it a favorite for dance enthusiasts. The #SheMoveItLikeChallenge saw people incorporating various dance styles, from hip-hop to contemporary, showcasing their versatility.

15. Dilbar – Satyameva Jayate

Nora Fatehi’s belly dance in Dilbar captivated audiences worldwide. The song’s fusion of modern beats with traditional belly dancing created a viral sensation. Nora’s graceful and powerful dance moves inspired countless dance enthusiasts to replicate and post their versions, leading to a massive trend. Dance studios and enthusiasts around the globe took on the Dilbar Challenge, showcasing their belly dancing skills and contributing to the song’s viral success.

These songs not only ruled the charts but also brought people together through dance. Whether it was TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube, these viral dance challenges kept everyone on their toes. The creativity and enthusiasm displayed by fans in recreating these dance moves made them iconic in their own right. Pick your favorite song, hit the dance floor, and join the dance craze!

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: From Ektaa Kapoor To Karan Johar: Top 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Not Married & Happily Single

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News