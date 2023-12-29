Today, December 29, marks the 81st birth anniversary of the first superstar of Indian Cinema, Rajesh Khanna. He rose to fame with his charismatic on-screen presence, making him a cultural icon during the 1960s and 1970s. After making his acting debut with ‘Aakhri Khat’ in 1966, he gained recognition and popularity with ‘Aradhana’ in 1969, where he was seen in a double role. In his career span of 25 years, he headlined over 100 movies, including Swarg, Ghar Parivaar, Avtaar, Namak Haraam, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sachaa Jhutha and Do Raaste, among many others.

Despite being an integral part of the industry, nobody knew Khanna enough to call him his close friend. After falling in love with Anju Mahendru, he married his ‘fan’ Dimple Kapadia just eight months prior to the release of her debut film Bobby. However, after her marriage, Khanna didn’t allow her to pursue her acting career. Their daughter Twinkle Khanna and late Star share the same birth date.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Kamal Haasan opened up about his friend and his fallout with Rajesh Khanna. At the peak of his career, ‘Amar Prem’ actor did many remakes of South films in Bollywood. During that time, he found a new friend in Haasan. In an old interview, the Indian 2 actor spoke at length about their newfound friendship and how he once took Khanna to a movie theatre in the South, which ended up with chaos created by his fans after they spotted the superstar in the theatre.

Kamal Haasan once told Zoom, “I never wanted to be a star. I observed him. Our friendship came to a sorry end at a party in his house where he was less than polite. But my friendship with Dimple is forever. It’s like the lines from the immortal Geeta Dutt song, Beqaraar Dil Iss Tarah Miley Jiss Tarah Kabhi Hum Juda Na They. Whenever we meet, no matter how long the gap, it’s like we had never stopped meeting. I know we’ll remain friends for as long as we’re alive. My daughter Shruti (Haasan) will make sure of that. She’s even fonder of Dimple than I am.” Not much about their fallout is out in the public.

Recalling the time when Kamal Haasan infuriated Rajesh Khanna, he said, “I refused to call him Kaka like everyone did. I was willing to call him Bade Bhaiyya or Mr Khanna. But not Kaka. That infuriated him… I was this ‘upcoming actor from the South’— that’s how he introduced me in Mumbai. He was the undisputed King of Hindi cinema.”

