Actress Paloma Dhillon, who is making her debut with the upcoming film ‘Dono’, was among 100 actresses who auditioned for the part in the film.

She had to wait for seven months before actually securing the role, and was deemed as the perfect fit for this love story.

Excited about this opportunity, Paloma said: “Being part of ‘Dono’ is a dream come true. It’s a relevant tale about today’s youth and I can’t wait for people to watch the film.”

The trailer of the film, which was released recently, promises a heartfelt story of two strangers who are trying to make their way around life after moving on from their respective love interests.

The film marks the debut of Rajveer Deol, the son of actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his recent release ‘Gadar 2’, and Paloma Thakeria, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

This sweet love story, produced under the Rajshri banner, marks the beginning of a promising career for Paloma.

As the release date of ‘Dono’ draws near audiences eagerly await the unveiling of promising debutants.

The film is set to land in theatres on October 5.

