Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium was a Super Hit at the Box Office when released back in 2017. He did quite a few films after that but his Angrezi Medium also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan has been carrying a good buzz already before the release. Dinesh Vijan who happens to be the producer of Angrezi Medium just announced the release dates for the same including for RoohiAfza starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma!

Angrezi Medium will come around on Holi March 20, 2020 and RoohiAfza on April 17, 2020. This is first time when Kareena will be seen with Irrfan.

Irrfan is coming back to silver screen after quite a long time. He took a break because his long time illness and was in London getting treated for the same. Kareena will be seen playing the character of a cop in the movie. On the other hand, Rajkummar will be seen with Janhvi for the first time. The pairing in the movies has left the fans thrilled and they are excited to see them nailing their game at the big screen.

On the work front, Rajkummar just unveiled the trailer of his Diwali release, Made in China. Kareena is shooting for Good Newwwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Janhvi is currently shooting for Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl. We can’t wait for next year already!

