VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt Gossiping & Giggling In This Video Is Every Best Friend Ever!

Salman Khan who is all gearing up for his upcoming release Dabangg 3 was the part of the star-studded affair at IIFA 2019. This was the first time when IIFA took place in India. Ayushmann Khurrana along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana were the host of IIFA 2019. Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh’s performances were the few highlights of the IIFA.

Now a cute video of Salman gossiping and giggling with Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds social media. Salman’s expressions are the highlight of the video and Alia laughs out loud to whatever they are talking in the video. Salman made a stunning entry with his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar and introduced her to the media for the very first time. She’s Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter and will be seen playing Salman’s love interest in the movie.

Salman has yet not announced his Eid 2020 release and fans are just wild guessing it. A few reports stated that it’s going to be a sequel either for Kick Or Wanted and few reports stated that it’s going to be a remake of Korean movie, Veteran. But going by the recent reports it’s going to be a remake of a Korean movie but which one hasn’t been disclosed yet. Salman spoke about Inshallah also at IIFA and told the media that it is definitely happening but not with me!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!