IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh Is All Praises For Ayushmann Khurrana After Winning The Best Actor Award, WATCH

Last night, IIFA Awards were held in Mumbai and a lot of Bollywood celebrities graced the award ceremony. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan and many other celebs attended the star-studded event.

This year, IIFA was hosted by the talented brothers – Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The brothers made the audience laugh with their camaraderie, jokes and amazing hosting. During the segment of Best Actor Award, Ayushmann Khurrana was nominated along with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh won the award for his performance in Padmaavat.

Harshdeep Kaur shared a video from last night in which Ranveer Singh is all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana. The Gully Boy actor says, “It’s an absolute honour to be nominated alongside this wonderful artist which just keeps surprising. You are like the gift that keeps on giving the Hindi cinema. The man of the moment for me, Ayushmann Khurrana.”

Ayushmann looks elated in the video and he hugs Ranveer. The Dream Girl actor retweeted the video and captioned it, “Thanks for capturing this moment Whatta guy! @RanveerOfficial 💛

He deserves to be a megastar!”

Watch the video below:

Well, it’s a pleasant sight to see two talented actors praising each other.

After watching this video, we can’t wait to catch up the entire award function soon on our TV screens.

