Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor Is All Set To Give Wings To Her Dreams Of Flying High

The first look posters of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl is out. The film also stars Panjak Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is the first IAF pilot who flew into a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999 and evacuated injured soldiers.

Kapoor took to her Instagram page today to share the posters. In the first poster, we get to see the young and ambitious girl who is playing with a paper aeroplane and dreaming of flying high as a pilot. The poster has the text written, “Ladkiyan Pilot Nahin Banti”.

In the second poster, Janhvi Kapoor achieves her dreams of becoming India’s first air force woman pilot. She looks ecstatic wearing her uniform as she walks amid men who are applauding her for her achievement. The text on the second poster reads, “India’s First Air Force Woman Office Who Went To War”.

The third poster reflects pride, love and happiness as Janhvi’s character hugs Pankaj Tripathi who plays her father’s role in the film. The message on the poster reads, “Meri Beti Ki Udaan Koi Nahin Rok Sakta”.

Check out all the posters below:

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

