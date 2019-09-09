Title Of Akshay Kumar’s Good News CHANGED! Makers Announce The New Title On Khiladi’s Birthday 

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 52 today and this very day calls for celebration for his die-hard fans. As the Kesari actor’s Birthday is no less than a festival for his well-wishers all across.

Though it was Akshay’s birthday, it was the actor who had a big surprise for his fans today. As he took on social media to announce his new project, as the actor shared a teaser of periodic film titled, Prithviraj. The film is based on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

That wasn’t the only announcement today related to the actor and his films, as Karan Johar, who is producing Akshay starrer Good News, this afternoon took on Twitter to make an important announcement related to the film.

As the filmmaker tweeted, Happy birthday @akshaykumar we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you

to see it on the 27th of DECEMBER 2019!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara directed by RAJ MEHTA!

Talking about GoodNewwz, apart from Akshay, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh in lead.

The Akshay starrer will hit big screens on 27th December.

Apart from Prithviraj and GoodNewwz, Akshay has also other projects in his hands in form of Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bommb & Sooryavanshi.

