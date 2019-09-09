Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja Has Her Pujari In Sanjay Dutt Too; Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana who is on a spree with back to back hit movies is coming soon to win your hearts again with Dream Girl. This is yet again an amazing story which has created the right kind of buzz around the corner and Ayushmann as Pooja is winning hearts all over the country. And not just that, she has fans in Bollywood too. The latest entry in the list is none other than, Sanju baba aka Sanjay Dutt.

Ekta Kapoor, who happens to be the producer of the movie, took to her Instagram to share a video of Sanjay talking to Pooja over phone and wrote, “Munnabhai bhi betaab hai to meet his #DreamGirl! Just 4 days to go! #TeraKoTeri #DreamGirl releases on 13th September.”

The movie is all set to release on September 13, 2019 and also has Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role apart from Ayushmann. This is the first time when we will see Ayushmann donning the character of a girl Pooja, who works at a call center and soothes people with her voice. The movie has really good peppy dance numbers to- from Radhe Radhe to Dhagala Lagli, you just can’t ignore the beats but dance to it. The movie is directed by Raaj Shandilya.

