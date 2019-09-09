SS Rajamouli Gets Invited To Edit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy After His Bang On Prediction About Saaho?

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited releases of this year. The film happens to be in talks all over. The makers these days are busy assuring that they don’t leave any stone unturned prior to the film’s release.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of the magnum opus may soon be collaborating with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli for his valuable inputs and also for editorial works related to Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy.

Reportedly, Ram Charan who is busy these days shooting for Rajamouli’s RRR has requested the filmmaker on behalf of his dad to help him and the makers with his inputs and the length of the film before its screening followed by its release in theatres.

As per reports, the veteran filmmaker had caught up with Saaho before its theatrical release and he felt that the film is too lengthy and reportedly he even asked Saaho maker Sujeeth and lead star Prabhas to trim down certain sequences in the film. But the Saaho duo wasn’t that impressed with that suggestion and decided to release the film without any edits.

Talking about the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan along with others in major roles.

The film is based on life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Sudheer Reddy, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film will hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

