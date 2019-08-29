Here’s Why Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Makers Are Pinning Their Hopes On Prabhas’ Saaho!

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy without a doubt is one of the biggest upcoming releases this year. The makers of the film will be keeping a close watch on Prabhas starrer Saaho, which will hit big screens tomorrow.

As per reports from greatandhra.com, its not just Prabhas fans, even the makers of Sye Raa..have great expectations from Saaho to perform well. The Prabhas starrer being a pan-India release the makers are keeping their fingers crossed for the film to do good business especially at Northern regions of the country, as it will eventually be beneficial for the Chiranjeevi starrer, and it will ultimately help them bag more screens in North.

However, if Saaho doesn’t turn out as per expectation, then it will be a tough task for Sye Raa…especially at North, considering the fact that Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War‘ will give a tough competition, as both the films are releasing on the same date.

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film is a story based on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy from Rayalaseema.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film features a sterling cast in the form of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Anushka Shetty along with others.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is been produced by Telugu star Ram Charan under Konidela Production Company banner.

Apart from Telugu, the Chiranjeevi starrer will also release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!