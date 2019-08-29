Faisal Khan Reveals Brother Aamir Khan Doesn’t Know That He’s Now A Director

Actor Faisal Khan has been an assistant director on films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander with Mansoor Khan and Tum Mere Ho with his late father Tahir Hussain. It’s after 30 years Faisal decides to finally live his dream as a Director.

He shares, “My mother always kept telling me that I’ll do well as a director and I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised with my decision”. Faisal will be titled as a Director with film ‘FACTORY’. Faisal is excited and enthusiastic as he has been an integral part of the film right from scripting stage and he is thrilled to be given this opportunity. Khan also said, “Shooting for Mela was a great learning experience under Dharmesh Darshan”.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Faisal said that his brother Aamir Khan and mother Zeenat Khan did not know about his new role as a director because he wanted it to be a ‘surprise for them.’ “What is interesting is that my brother and mother are aware of the film but they don’t know that I have turned director. I wanted to surprise them after finishing one schedule. I am waiting to see their reaction.”

Khan is all set to wear the directorial hat with this film which is slated to release in early 2020. the film also stars Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojya, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh.

The DOP is Naseem Ahmed, Choreographers- Lollypop and Sudama Oraon , Production Controller- Ashish Dubey, Art Direction by Nazir Shaikh, Music Directors- SALIM Sen and Aslam Keyi, Action by Hanif Shaikh, Publicity Designer- Prshant and Production House- M & S Films.

