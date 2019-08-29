Saaho Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer To Take A Very Good Start In Hindi

Saaho Box Office Prediction: Biggest film of 2019 is set to release this Friday. Saaho is arriving in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and none of these is a dubbed version. The film was simultaneously shot in the three languages and that makes it special. Moreover, the film has a pan-Bollywood cast with Prabhas leading the show, hence turning out to be one of first such experiments.

Expectations are of course huge from the film. Prabhas is returning after Bahubali series and while director SS Rajamouli was the star of the show there, with Saaho it is the leading actor’s turn to prove his mettle as an actor superstar who can pull in audiences. Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady and she would definitely be hoping that Saaho turns out to be her own biggie. Moreover, Neil Nitin Mukesh too is returning as a baddie after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Golmaal Again, and hence would be aiming to score a hattrick as ‘Blockbuster Baddie’.

The film’s promo has given a clear indication that this one is made for a big screen viewing. The scale, grandeur, opulence and heart stopping action is promised with this film which is said to be the costliest film ever made after 2.0 and Bahubali series. That means there is a huge responsibility as well to score real big on the very first day of release.

Saaho is seeing a huge release in Hindi as well and it is expected to open at more than 3000 screens. That sets the stage for an opening day number in the range of 15-20 crores. Having said that, the number could go even higher if the word of mouth sets in well by the evening shows. For now, even this range would be quite good to achieve, though a bigger number would be further reason for the industry to celebrate this week as well.

