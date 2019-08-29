Ace Of Space 2: Deepak Thakur Rushed To Hospital Post Getting Injured During A Task

Deepak Thakur, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, is currently doing MTV Ace of Space 2. The singer is locked in the house and he recently met with an accident while doing a task.

According to the sources, Deepak severely injured his shoulder and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

Deepak along with other contestants of the show was performing the weekly task. The task was called Bombers and Bomb Squad. The task was immediately stopped after he got injured. He was examined by the doctors inside the house but he was still taken to the hospital.

This is not the first time that such accidents have taken place in the house. Another contestant Krissann Barretto suffered an Asthma attack while performing a task. It is being said that the actress might leave the show due to her health issues but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Even Deepak’s entry in the show is not confirmed yet, if he will join back or no.

