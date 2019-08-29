The Zoya Factor Trailer: This Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Reveals A Gloomy Side Of Being Lucky

The trailer of The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan is finally out! Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. Sonam plays the role of a girl named Zoya Solanki who is an advertising executive by profession. Dulquer plays the role of Indian Cricket Skipper Nikhil Khoda.

The story of The Zoya Factor revolves around Zoya, who was born on June 25, 1983, which is the same day India won its first World Cup. She also becomes the lucky charm for Indian Cricket team during 2011 Cricket World Cup. People around her start to believe that she indeed is a lucky charm and also praise her like she is a goddess. We also get to see the beautiful romance between Zoya and Dulquer.

Sonam and Dulquer’s chemistry looks breezy and fresh and they compliment each other well. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotions, humour, romance and cricket.

Watch the trailer below:

The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Sikandar Kher and Abhilash Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Sanjay Kapoor plays Zoya aka Sonam’s father’s role in the film.

The Zoya Factor is Dulquer Salmaan’s second Bollywood film. He made his debut last year with Karwaan which also stars Irrfan and Mithila Palkar.

This Abhishek Sharma directorial is produced by Fox Star Studios and it will hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

Did you like the trailer of Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor? Let us know your views in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!