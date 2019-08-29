Hilarious Reactions Pours For Twitter Trend #SorryBoss As Ellen DeGenres Asks, “Ever Accidentally Texted The Boss?”

Hollywood celebrity and American television show host Ellen DeGeneres has asked fans a rather bizarre question on Twitter: Have they have ever texted their bosses accidentally while thinking that they were texting a friend or the significant other?

“Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss,”

Ellen also shared a tweet by a man who actually accidentally did something even more bizarre – he sent a text about his boss to his boss!

@TheEllenShow the time I meant to complain about my cramps to my BOYFRIEND and it went to my BOSSES instead 🤦🏻‍♀️ #SorryBoss pic.twitter.com/fwvtVJQTbp — Stacy Graves (@stacyjean90) August 28, 2019

@saltysef #sorryboss just a casual body selfie behind your front desk…. i promise I was working hard? pic.twitter.com/lQjyIebYn0 — Emma Klee (@emraek) August 27, 2019

My boss's son came over to our house for a 7th grade party. I took this pic (as a joke!) and meant to send it to a colleague but sent it to her…#sorryboss pic.twitter.com/sfrFCD1uTs — Lori McCabe (@LoriMcCabe2) August 28, 2019

My aunt requested “sick” time from her boss 😳 #sorryboss pic.twitter.com/HeUXF8KE6s — mkp (@mkperrigo) August 28, 2019

I can do you one better. One time I thought I was texting my boyfriend but instead sent my boss's husband "I love you, goodnight." #sorryboss https://t.co/sW14mM0Znr pic.twitter.com/U7OSB9Ip3g — Caytlen Miller (@CaytlenMiller) August 27, 2019

#sorryboss one of my employees that called out for work, shared details meant for Mom. pic.twitter.com/KHU1P3134Q — Aaron louder (@AaronLouder) August 28, 2019

Ellen’s post caught popular fancy, and in no time users were pitching in with replies. The hashtag #SorryBoss also started trending.

