Saaho Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Thursday): Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer To Have A ‘Baahubali’ Opening!

Saaho Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Thursday): This Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s film is all set to create havoc on its first day, and these day 1 booking update is a proof of it. Down south, the movie is seeing an unmatchable buzz but the North is yet to pick-up. Owing to the headline, Baahubali means mountainous.

Let’s analyze the day 1 advance booking update in the major cities around the country:

Mumbai:

There’s a wave of shows in Hindi for the movie in Mumbai. The advance is yet to pick up as we hardly see any shows going Orange (filling fast) yet. But, this scale of the movie picks up majorly an evening before. It surely will take off high from today evening. The Telugu shows, though fewer, are better than Hindi ones understandably.

Delhi-NCR:

Hindi shows here are doing considerably well than Mumbai. The number of shows is almost the same, but the filling fast ones are higher. In other languages, Telugu is doing well whereas Tamil and Malayalam have way limited shows to gauge the advance booking.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is bumper! More than 75% of the shows are filling fast and there also are some shows which are already sold out. Even the IMAX shows are getting filled fast. Limited Hindi shows are also doing well for the number they’ve got.

Hyderabad:

If Bengaluru is bumper, then Hyderabad is super-duper-bumper because there is an unimaginable craze down there. The sold-out shows are way more than filling-fast and the available ones. There won’t be a single ticket left for this city by today evening, which is insane.

Ahmadabad & Chandigarh:

Both the cities are flat when it comes to the Hindi versions of the show. It can pick up today but will need a good boost to register a decent number.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!