BREAKING: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next & 1 More Film, Shah Rukh Khan To Make 2 Big Announcements Soon?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been off the radar since quite some time now. While he announced a break from the big-screen, filmmakers have continuously been approaching the actor for their projects, and why not, considering the mass appeal that he has. Looks like the wait is now over and SRK is all set to announce 2 massive projects – one of which is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other? Keep reading.

Remember, the rumours around Rajkumar Hirani approaching the Zero actor recently? They might just be true and things seem to worked out just right. Moreover, post Salman Khan opting out of Inshallah and the love drama being stalled, SLB is looking forward to work with SRK, be it for Izhaar or Inshallah.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals it all as, “Shah Rukh and SLB haven’t worked together after Devdas and have been in talks for Izhaar. But buzz is that, now SLB is keen that Shah Rukh steps into Salman’s shoes for Inshallah and is in talks with him for the same. It’s all under wraps right now and will take time for an announcement to happen. SRK and Alia have worked together in Dear Zindagi and look great together on screen. There was no love story in Dear Zindagi between them so it would be interesting to see what happens if Shah Rukh and Alia appear together on screen again. One can expect fireworks for sure. Shah hasn’t announced any movie till now but he is expected to make two big announcements soon once everything gets finalised – possibly Raj Kumar Hirani’s next and if all goes well, then Inshallah.”

Moreover, a collab between Bhansali and Khan is definitely on the cards and there’s no single doubt about it. “Now it remains to be seen whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Izhaar or Inshallah with the superstar, if everything goes well,” added the source.

Wow! 2 projects at a go? There sure is a lot on the table for Shah Rukh Khan that we must be looking forward to. That too, with such ace filmmakers, things are sure to work out just fine. Are y’all excited?

