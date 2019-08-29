KGF Chapter 2: Shoot Of Yash Starrer Stopped By JMFC Court! Deets Inside

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is one of the highly anticipated sequels, especially after the addition of big guns like Sanjay Dutt, the buzz has just got intense. While the movie is said to release towards the end of this year, there’s a piece of bad news as the shoot of it is halted by JMFC court.

As per the reports flowing in, a local resident named Srinivasa has raised an objection against the makers for causing damage to Cyanide Hills, the place at which the shoot is taken place in Kolar Gold Fields. Considering the issue, the court has ordered a halt to the shoot.

Now that’s really sad news for all the fans waiting for the movie but we just wish that the makers found out a solution and ensure the completion of the shoot without causing any harm to environment.

Recently, the first look of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera was unveiled on actor’s birthday. The Dutt poster officially announcing his association with the sequel gives a glimpse of the macho actor’s rugged face, partly concealed by the edge of his turban and revealing only his fiery eyes.

In the movie, Dutt plays the antagonist. In the first chapter, Adheera’s identity is never revealed, but we get to know that he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew, only to honour the dying wish of his elder brother, Suryavardhan.

KGF: Chapter 2, is slated for a December release, and also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The cast of the first film will also returns, and the sequel, like chapter one, is directed by Prashant Neel.

