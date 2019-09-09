Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan WARNS To Eliminate Natasha Stankovic, Aly Goni Post She Walks Out From Stage

Nach Baliye 9 has been a rollercoaster ride till date. Every now and then, we get to hear new controversies. Recently, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh Aditya were making the headlines for their fight in the show. Now, Aly Goni’s partner Natasha Stankovic walked off from the stage and Sunny Deol was the guest for that particular episode.

Choreographer and director judge Ahmed Khan got furious on Natasha’s act. He called it as an insult and warned the couple of elimination.

It started with Natasha forgetting her steps during the performance and she was left in tears. She decided to walk out. This didn’t go well with Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan as she didn’t even wait for them to comment on the performance.

Angry Ahmed reacted to the same and said, “This is seriously an unprofessional behaviour. We are artists and we are here to perform. We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way.”

Natasha later came back to the stage after she realised that it was wrong and apologised for the same.

