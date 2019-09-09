Ram Charan To Sponsor An All Expense Paid Vacay For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Director?

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been in talks all over from a very long time. The film which went on floors in late 2017 was wrapped only mid this year. The periodic film without a doubt is one of the most awaited releases in Tollywood.

Now as per a report from Telugu360.com, South star Ram Charan, who also is the film’s producer, is so impressed with the film’s director, Surendra Reddy’s work and dedication that he is planning to sponsor an all-expense paid vacation for the filmmaker.

If the report is to be believed, the actor-producer is planning to send the filmmaker for a long vacation in Europe.

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from Chiranjeevi, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Jagapathi Babu along with others in major roles.

So far the teaser and the posters of the film has been well received by the audience.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release in theatres on 2nd October on Occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

