Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink Trailer To Be Unveiled On THIS Date!

Actress Priyanka Chopra early today took on Twitter to share a brand new poster of her upcoming release, The Sky Is Pink, and also announced the date of the trailer release.

As she tweeted, “In this family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM!”

Talking about the poster, on gets to see the actress’ on-screen husband Farhan Akhtar giving her a piggyback ride. Whereas, their children, played by Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf too can be seen on a run with all joy.

The Priyanka starrer will be screened on 13th September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is based on the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The film will also mark the return of Priyanka in Bollywood after a huge gap of three years. As the actress was last seen in Bollywood in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which released in 2016.

The Sky Is Pink, is been directed by Shonali Bose, and it is co-produced by the actress with Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film will hit big screens in India on 11th October.

