Sara Ali Khan Dances On ‘Sweetheart’ From Kedarnath In THIS Throwback Video & It’ll Definitely Light Up Your Mood

Sara Ali Khan is one of the prettiest and very well-behaved actresses of this generation. Her grounded gestures just doesn’t win the hearts of her fans but also Bollywood celebs like Rishi Kapoor, when he appreciated her to carry her own luggage while exiting from the airport.

Recently, the reports suggested that she was also approached for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. But due to her tight schedule she had to give it a pass. She is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara took to her Instagram to share a throwback dance video where she is rehearsing for her debut movie, Kedarnath’s song ‘Sweetheart’. She is wearing a white kurti with matching palazzo pants. Sweetheart was a peppy dance number where Sara was seen impressing his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was undeniably amazing on screen. She shared it and wrote, “Hamara pehla gaana 💭🎬🎼🎧🎤🎥 🖤”.

Kedarnath was Sara’s debut movie and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sara was seen playing the role of a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim boy (who is played by Sushant) and that’s where their love story takes off. Sara’s smile while rehearsing is what stole the show and will make your day!

