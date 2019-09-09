Mr. India Remake: Anil Kapoor’s Daughter Sonam Kapoor To Continue Father’s Legacy?

It was in year 1987 when actor Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India had hit big screens. The film went on to become one of the greatest hits at that time. As it was well received by the audience all across.

Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor who was last seen on big screens in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, happens to be all busy with promotions of her upcoming release The Zoya Factor, as she will be seen playing a lucky charm to Indian cricket team in the film.

The Bollywood fashionista in an interview to media state that she has been very lucky for her dad from her childhood days. As after her birth Anil gave many successful films in his career. And one among those many hits was 1987 release Mr. India.

The actress in an interview to Deccan Chronicle stated that she would love to play Mr. India if the film ever gets a remake.

As Sonam said, “The film is very innocent. I thought everybody acted beautifully, and it was very relevant. The music was soothing and incredible. The film was perfect in every sphere. I don’t think there can be any individual who didn’t like the film. Everyone loves the film even today when they watch it,”

The actress further added, “I would like to play the character of Mr. India if at all the film is made. In my opinion, why should only a man play the character of Mr. India? Why can’t a woman don the character?”

Talking about her upcoming release The Zoya Factor, Sonam in the film will be seen opposite Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan in lead.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in major roles.

The Sonam starrer is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel with the same name.

The Zoya Factor is been directed by Abhishek Sharma and will release on 20th September.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!