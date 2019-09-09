Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Bob Confronted 2 Years Before The Scandal: “You Have Brought Shame To The Family”

Bob Weinstein wrote to his brother, the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying his “misbehavior” brought shame to their family — two years before allegations of sexual harassment against the filmmaker were made public, according to a new book.

The previously unreported letter is printed in “She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement”, a book from “New York Times” reporters who first covered the saga in October 2017 exposé, reports “pagesix.com”.

“You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior,” Bob wrote to his brother, who is set to face trial in 2020 on charges of sexual assault and rape, according to excerpts published.

“Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family,” he wrote.

Bob blamed his own struggle with substance abuse for dismissing his brother’s behavior as sex addiction, and eventually stopped trying to intervene.

“I got worn out. I said, ‘I surrender,’ see?” he told the journalists.

