Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is a gift that keeps on giving. We are still talking about it after the series debuted on Netflix. The series has breathed new life into some actors’ careers, while it has given a soaring chance for a few. Taha Shah Baduussha, who played the role of Tajdaar Baloch on the show, has received a lot of praise for his portrayal. The actor walked the red carpet for Cannes 2024 and received a mixed response, but Taha is now opening up about the flipside of the Cannes glamour. The actor revealed that he even bribed the watchmen at the festival with juice to go meet with filmmakers.

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who gained recognition with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first Netflix series Heeramandi, believes that hard work in the film industry has benefited him. He aims to maintain his dedication and still keep on hustling even after achieving success. Despite suggestions from many that he should relax now that he has become successful, Taha sees it differently.

He stated that Heeramandi taught him the importance of persistently seeking opportunities and not becoming complacent with fame. Following the show’s success, Taha attended Cannes, where he interacted with many people, especially people he didn’t know, as he shared with Zoom. “When they would find out I had done Heeramandi, they’d say, ‘Ye itna bada kaam karke aaya hai, yaha pe kyu ghum raha hai?’ Because they think if you become a star, people will come to you. I don’t believe that, bro. Why should I cut away the things I did which brought me here?

Badussha even said that he is going to continue his efforts and he is trying to stay true to his nature. Taha said, “I hustle. If you don’t say hello to me, I will come and do that. If 100 people know you, 95 will assume that you would have an attitude after becoming successful, so they will never approach you with a script. So if you don’t find me, I will. I tell my team I want to meet everyone and build my own personal relationship.”

Taha revealed that at Cannes, he was “distributing his card and details like a newcomer.” He recalled, ‘Please call me, get in touch,’ I was going to all the stalls, meeting every film commissioner. It is not like they will help me get to work tomorrow morning, but you never know. I don’t mind missing my sleep or food regarding work. When I was at Cannes, I didn’t eat. If you have to go for food, you must take out one and a half to two hours, go out, order a meal, finish, and come back. I either ate food or made contacts, so I chose the latter. Food I can have later also.”

Taha Shah shared that his approach to persistent hustling remains unchanged. He said “In the past, people would say, “Earlier, when I would meet people, they would say, ‘He is desperate, he doesn’t leave you, he is obsessed.’ But now, I will do it a thousand times over because I know what I am doing is right. When I didn’t have work, I’d meet the watchmen and say, ‘Whenever sir comes, please call me.’ I’d buy him juice, drink, or food, and I’d pay him back a certain way but request him to please let me know so that I quickly meet people. So why should I stop that? If I want to meet someone, I will try. Of course, now it has become easier to have a meeting, but I have no ego,” he added.

Shah Badussha played the role of Tajdaar Baloch on Heeramandi Season 1. While Heeramandi season 2 has been announced, Taha’s return is uncertain. He will not be back on the show full time, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

