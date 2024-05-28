Is Taha Shah Dating Heeramandi, Laapataa Ladies Actress Pratibha Ranta? Actor Reacts

‘National crush’ Taha Shah made headlines over the weekend when he was spotted on a date with his Heeramandi co-actor Pratibha Ranta. The two were clicked by the paps as they stepped out of a restaurant on Sunday.

Taha, who played the heartthrob Tajdar, and Pratibha, who portrayed the adorable yet fierce Shama in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show, broke quite a few hearts as they sparked dating rumours. Taha has now finally broken his silence on his relationship status, revealing if he is dating someone. Here is what the actor had to say when asked about his love life.

Taha Shah Opens Up About His Love Life

In an interview with News18, Taha revealed that while he would want to be in love in the future, that is not the case right now as he is completely focused on his work and career. “I wish I could tell you that I’m in love, but right now, my responsibility is not to fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus,” said the actor.

“The only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I’ll have to first stand up on my own two legs,” Taha continued.

Further talking about his love life, the actor stated that just like his Heeramandi character, Tajdar Baloch, he is a lover boy in real life who used to write love letters for his girlfriend in the 1990s. “It’s difficult for Gen-Z to realize what love letters actually mean. People don’t even have a pen anymore. They just keep typing everything on their phones. Handwritten notes have a different essence,” Taha added.

Taha and Pratibha’s Dating Rumors

On the night of May 26th, Taha Shah and Pratibha Ranta were seen leaving a Mumbai restaurant after dinner. The two looked happy as they posed for the cameras and left in a car together. The clip went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy and giving rise to dating speculations. Well, Taha has now made it clear that he is very much single.

Both Taha and Pratibha had their breakout this year. After a decade in the industry and appearances in films like Luv Ka The End and Baar Baar Dekho, Taha finally got his due by starring as the male lead in Heeramandi. On her part, Pratibha had back-to-back successes by playing Pushpa/Jaya in Laapataa Ladies and Waheeda’s daughter Shama in Heeramandi.

