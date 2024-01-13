Ananya Panday was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film, which is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, revolves around the life of three friends and the reality of social media. After the release of the film, the star cast went places for the promotional interview. However, a short video has surfaced on the web that shows her talking about nervousness while lighting a cigarette. To call her out, social media users have resurfaced an old video of her smoking at cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding function.

For the unversed, last year, Ananya was subjected to criticism after she was caught smoking at the mehendi function of her cousin in Mumbai. Now, her saying that her hands shook while lighting a cigarette during the shoot of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has got netizens to call out her double standards. Scroll down.

In the video, Ananya Panday is heard saying, “It was as simple as lighting a cigarette, and I couldn’t do it like my hands would shake and Arjun (director) would yell at me and he’s like ‘you just have to light it.’ But I am like, “I can’t do it”. Cut short, the clip then moves to a leaked video of her smoking at cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony last year. The caption reads, “Ananya Pandey Lies about not being able to light a cigarette.”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled Ananya Panday for her double standards. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “bruh she must also know how to roll a perfect blunt,” while another said, “Frankly,the way she is holding it,it does look like someone gave her the light lol.”

A third user wrote, “I’m more amused by the kinda shit they plant about themselves. Such useless things they peddle about themselves, and they somehow think those things would make them come across as cool and relatable.”

“This sub is every Bollywood celeb’s worst nightmare, yaha bhaisaab saare jhoot pakde jaate hai,” read another comment.

A fifth netizen’s comment read, “Why does she bring up that particular example of lighting a cigarette when she very well knows her video went public and was taken down. Like why would you highlight something that you want ppl to forget, celeb life is confusing.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in ‘Call Me Bae.’ She also has next with Vikramaditya Motwane and Shankara opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

