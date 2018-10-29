Ahead Of Her Marriage With Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles At The Pre-Wedding Celebrations!

Priyanka Chopra’s friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with pop singer Nick Jonas here.

Held on Sunday night, Priyanka looked ravishing in an ivory Marchesa dress paired with nude coloured stilettos and a Tiffany & Co. choker. She was seen standing next to silver coloured balloons which read: “Bride”.

The photograph was shared by Mimi Cuttrell, who styled Priyanka for the bridal shower and captioned it: “The bride… The brighter version for everyone. “Priyanka Chopra… (Sorry I was too excited when I posted the first picture).

The actress, 36 shared a photograph of herself on her Instagram stories while getting her hair and make-up for the celebration.

She captioned it: “My girls are in town! Any reason to party. Pre-wedding celebrations.”

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December.

The two got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.