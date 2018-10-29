Is It Going To Be Golmaal ‘Again’ With Simmba? Ajay Devgn Shoots His Cameo With Ranveer Singh

After the blockbuster success of Golmaal Again, hit machine Rohit Shetty is back in action with his upcoming Simmba. In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen portraying the role of cop, it seems there is a surprise in the film with Ajay Devgn and most probably the Golmaal gang. It also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is looking to set cash registers ringing.

Few days ago, Ranveer and producer Karan Johar dropped the sneak peek of the making of an action scene on Twitter. Just by a glimpse, it looked like Rohit Shetty directorial will be a extravaganza of action. It is been also reported that the renowned Golmaal gang including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, to shoot a special scene for the movie. Now the actor Arshad Warsi have almost confirmed it with his latest tweet. In a tweet Arshad quoted, “Off to Hyderabad to shoot with my Golmaal gang & the super talented, hyperactive, completely crazy @RanveerOfficial.”

Off to Hyderabad to shoot with my Golmaal gang & the super talented, hyperactive, completely crazy @RanveerOfficial — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 29, 2018

Arshad’s song Aankh Maare from Tere Mere Sapne is to be recreated in movie, featuring Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan. Most probably the gang to join in the song as well, alongside the lead actors. It is also learnt that Ajay Devgn, who was supposed to make a special appearance in his iconic role of Bajirao Singham, has completed his portion of the shoot.

With some interesting revelations made about the movie, the excitement among the fans is at the peak. Simmba is expected to end the year with the bang, as it is slated to release on 28th December 2018.