Sorry John Abraham, But Here’s Why Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh Could Totally Nail Desi Boyz 2!

With Desi Boyz we got, most probably, the coolest avatars of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Now as there are rumours floating about Desi Boyz 2, we thought to twist it a bit. Last night’s Koffee With Karan season 6 episode, featuring Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh, was one of the most hilarious acts on the reality show which is on-air since 14 years.

Since the evolution of Ranveer Singh into this powerhouse of a performer, the fans have been wishing him to pair with Akshay Kumar in a film. The chemistry between both of them last night did nothing but prove why there can’t be a more energetic pair than this.

With Desi Boyz 2 talks in air, there can’t be a better opportunity than this to ask Rohit Dhawan & Eros International to bring these desi boys together. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also enacted a fun scene on the episode and that showed how well they can perform a comical scene.

Just imagine Akshay Kumar as Rocco and Ranveer Singh as Hunter (Because he hunts his clients down, baby) in an adult comedy going full throttle to explore this genre. If written well, the movie will be a huge hit among the youth.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus 2.0 and Ranveer Singh is busy with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Earlier this morning Arshad Warsi tweeted about shooting with Ranveer Singh in Hyderabad.