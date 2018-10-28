Koffee With Karan S06E02 Update: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 With Ranveer, Deepika, Alia & Ranbir, Akshay – Ranveer’s Interesting ‘Chaddi’ Trivia & Lots More!

Koffee With Karan S06E02 Update: After the exciting first episode of Koffee With Karan’s season 6 with Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar has decided to go a notch higher by inviting the powerhouses of B-Town, Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar. The second episode was a laughing riot with Akshay’s epic one liners and Ranveer’s craziness. Looking at the earlier released promos, it was guaranteed that this episode will leave us all in splits and exactly that is what happened. It was ten times funnier, wittier and of course hilarious. I’m quite sure that after KHILADI Kumar & Ranveer CHING’s appearance, even you guys would want them to say, ‘Please do a film together AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.’ Hai na?

Want to know about this crazy episode, here’s all that happened. Take a look:

1. Ranveer’s childhood pose with the star Akshay Kumar: Ranveer & Akshay, boys being boys, entered with speaker and dancing on the song, ‘Bholi Bhaali Ladki’ and embarrassing Karan in the show. Right from the beginning of the episode, it was like both of them had sweared to enjoy as much as they can. Karan then showed a picture of Ranveer’s childhood posing with Akshay on a film set. Ranveer then reminisces the story behind the picture and says that his cousins wanted to meet Akshay anyhow. Later, he with his family visit the set and sees Akki and Raveena Tandon shooting for a song. He shares how he was about to be kicked out from the sets, Akshay then comes and says, ‘I like your haircut.’ Singh says that he was excited to see him and his sweetness since he posed for a picture with all of us. Well, that’s a cute and star struck story!

2. Akshay & Ranveer are the same: Well, now it’s a biggest thing for Ranveer when Akshay says that the former is like him. In the show, Akki said that Singh is quite like him, he is a good man. He agreed that though he wouldn’t have the same energy like Ranveer, but still he is like him. Taking a funny dig at Ranveer, Kumar also said that the former is the last one to leave anyone’s marriage. He is like so actively dancing everywhere. He also said that hats off to Deepika (Ranveer’s to be wife) to be with him and handle such craziness.

Ranveer also disclosed Akshay’s secret and said that Akki don’t like to see money getting wasted. Sharing Akki’s dialogue, Singh said, ‘Shaadi ho main nachunga, birthday Ho main nachunga, mundaan ho baccha ro raha hai, main phir bhi nachunga.’

3. Interesting Chaddi trivia: This Chaddi (underwear) trivia was quite an interesting one. Apart from the same craziness, Akshay and Ranveer share one more thing in common. Akshay revealed that he had wore undies in his 9th film Suhaag and similarly, Ranveer too wore it in his 9th film Befikre. They also discussed the colours of their undies. Akki wore the blue one and Singh, the red one. Who knew this was coming?! Hahaa!! Later, KJo showed Ranveer’s quirky pictures in his unusual dresses and demanded an explanation behind wearing them. Jokingly Akki too asked him the inspiration behind those colourful outfits.

4. Funny acting situation: Just like every season, KJo gave a situation to both of them and they had to act impromptu. Well, looking at their acting skills, it literally made us feel that Akki and Ranveer should do a film together. The duo acted like crazy and it was damn hilarious.

Further, the Sundar host Karan showcased two videos of Ranveer and Akki’s friends. In the videos, friends of them were seen spilling some secrets about the duo.

5. The Firey Rapid Fire: I just love this segment! I’m sure even you wait for this segment to come. Both of them answered honestly. Ranveer revealed his worst habit as a boyfriend which is that he is never on time. He also went on to reveal that he hasn’t cheated his full time girlfriend but he has cheated his half girlfriends (whatever that meant! :p). Further when he was asked if he wants to do a film whom would he pick, Deepika or Alia, to which he said that he would love to do a film with both of them in the same film, told Karan to make a sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which will also star Ranbir Kapoor as Salman Khan. Ahem ahem! He also was asked to pick any one Khan from SRK, Salman and Aamir, to which he said he would prefer Taimur Ali Khan and he would love to play the role of his father in a film.

On the other hand, Akshay too answered the questions promptly. He was asked about his one film which can be remade with Ranveer in it, his reply was Rowdy Rathore. When Karan asked him if his wife Twinkle is making a comeback in the films, with whom she should do a film with, Akki said that she should do a film with Aamir Khan. Not only this, Akshay feels that Deepika is the hottest actress in town other than his wife Twinkle. Alia or Deepika were the choices given to him, he picked the latter’s name. Ask him the preferred choice between Big B and Rajinikanth, he chose Amitabh as his first choice. When he was asked to choose between the three Khans, the Khiladi Kumar said, ‘Salman Khan, I admire him the most.’

Well, this rapid fire was quite unique as after so many years, it was a tie between the two. Both of them got the hamper.

6. Quiz Time: Another exciting part of the episode is this quiz game which has some interesting questions and starry phone calls. The quiz started with guessing the 3 movies of the given Bollywood pairings which was won by Akshay. Then they had to show the hook steps of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, which was a tie between the two. Karan also gave them some filmy objects and they had to guess which film had those objects. This question was won by Singh. Last but not the least, they had to call three Bollywood celebs and made them say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’ Whoever did it first, they would win it. Well, this question was funny as the duo called their friends and it was interesting to see how they managed to get this round done. In this segment, Akki got a hamper!

Well, overall the episode was a riot. If you have seen the episode, do let us know what are your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

In next week’s episode, it will be Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan who will be seen spilling the beans on Karan’s Show. Also, Malaika Arora too will be joining the couch but as a host! We are sure that it will be worth waiting for next Sunday to come soon!