22,000 Plus Shows, 5000 Screens, 1 Film – Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan Already Creates An All Time Record!

With just 9 days to go for the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, the industry is expecting nothing but an earth-shattering start at the box office on 8th November 2018. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead, the action entertainer will release on approximately 5000 screens in India (Hindi + Tamil + Telugu). A few days back ,we reported how the rates for the film will be 10% higher than Sanju, thereby having the costliest average price per ticket.

And now, the exhibition centre has confirmed that the film will get record showcasing across India. Given the pre-release demand for the film from the audience, the exhibitors in metros have decided to open gates at their cinema halls as early as 7.00 am. This is a feat that happens for very few films with a couple of them being Aamir Khan films like 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK. As the run-time of the film is approximately 2 hour 45 minutes (165 minutes), the exhibitors have decided to allot a 3-hour 10-minute slot per show to the film. On an average, the film will have 5 – 6 shows per screen at the multiplexes whereas 4-5 shows per screen at the single screens, differing from theatre to theatre and territory to territory. Taking into consideration all factors, the Aamir Khan film will at-worst have 22,000 plus shows across the country, with a possibility of the count touching the 25,000 shows mark.

There will be a lot of multiplexes across India that would give at-least one show per day per screen to Badhaai Ho, which is expected to continue its’ golden streak even in the Diwali weekend. That apart, it is all going to be a Thugs of Hindostan show. The final show count as well as screen count would depend on the release status in Madhya Pradesh. If Thugs of Hindostan fails to get a release in the state, the pan-India screen count would be around 4600 to 4650 screens, and the show count would be around the 20,000 mark. There is a solid enquiry regarding the advance booking status of the film all across the country, and the tickets are expected to sell like hot-cakes. To inform all our readers, the advance ticket sales will open from Saturday, 3rd November, 2018 at most of the centres – be it single screens or multiplexes.

So the countdown has begun as the audience gear up to see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together in a film as humongous as Thugs of Hindostan. How excited are you for this action entertainer?